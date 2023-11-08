Many Tigers on quest for 5th straight state championship game appearance

MANY, La. (KALB) - In Louisiana high school football, the Many Tigers have been one of the winningest programs over the last decade.

In recent memory, that success has led the Tigers to four consecutive state championship games, winning two of them in 2020 and 2022.

As Many now has their eyes set on a 5th straight appearance in the title game, the only difference is first-year head coach Dillon Barrett will lead it. Under Barrett, Many started the 2023 season just 2-2 overall but has since found their stride, ending the season on a five-game winning streak and claiming yet another district title.

The Tigers roam into the postseason as the sixth seed in the Division III Non-Select bracket. The sixth seed is actually the lowest ranking heading into the playoffs since 2012. However, the senior class, spearheaded by LSU commit Tylen Singleton, is determined to become the winningest class to come through Many. The Tigers’ Class of 2024 has an opportunity to win three state titles in four years and become the first class ever to win back-to-back titles.

While Coach Barrett is in search of his first state title as a coach, he understands his best asset is the experience his players have in the playoffs.

“We talk to the team, especially these seniors, and ask them, ‘What do you want this legacy to be?’” said Barrett. “That’s our message to the seniors and to the entire team. They’ve been there and they’ve done that, so you want them to end their career on a high note.”

Many will open up the playoffs at home on Friday, Nov. 10, against Springfield.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.