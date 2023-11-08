RPSB approves to receive quotes for Bolton’s band room, Ruby Wise gym floor’s additional funds

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - During November 7′s board meeting, the Rapides Parish School Board (RPSB) agreed to allocate more money to cover the renovations of the gym floor at Ruby Wise Elementary. During the board’s special meeting back in July, member Mark Dryden, representing District C, proposed a motion to loan Ruby Wise up to $50,000 in funding for the gym floor if the project goes over budget. Since that motion’s passing, the floor needs more funding to help cover the total cost of the gym floor renovations.

RELATED: Ruby Wise looks to address gym floor issues

According to the board’s finance director, Elizabeth Domite, the cost of rebuilding the floor is greater than expected, and some loaned funds have already been used. Because of new unforeseen renovations, Ruby Wise requires an extra $30,000 in funding to add to the $50,000 that was allocated at the beginning of the project. The firm that turned down a proposal due to budget overspending has agreed to lower its cost of renovation.

Dryden said the school found other conditions that needed to be addressed.

“As you can imagine, a school of that age, you really can’t tell until you start getting into it,” Dryden said. “Once we got into it, we realized that the cost would be a little bit more than what we had expected, so we brought it back to the board. The board was very gracious to help us out on that.”

At Ruby Wise, the gym floor has not been renovated since the school’s opening, nearly 80 years ago, and will take some time to fix.

Also at the board meeting, RPSB passed a motion to authorize the board secretary to solicit formal quotes for Bolton’s band room floor restoration and authorize the executive committee and/or superintendent and central office staff to receive quotes and a recommendation to be made to the board. According to RPSB, the board has an estimated $46,500 allocated to the new band room floor, which will come from the District 62 Bond.

RELATED: Bolton administration shares next steps in magnet school conversion

Bolton is set to receive 6th through 12th graders next school year, followed by Pre-K through 12th graders the following year as the school transitions to an academic and performing arts magnet school.

The school board is set to meet for its committee meetings, scheduled for November 14.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.