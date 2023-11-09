Early Signing Day: Buckeye’s RHP Olivia Henry inks NLI to Southeastern

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Olivia Henry, one of the most decorated athletes in Central Louisiana, took advantage of early signing day putting pen to paper to further her softball career at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Not only is Henry one of the most decorated players in Cenla, but she is also one of the best in the circle, as she has started since the 8th grade.

“I definitely did not think I would go to Southeastern,” said Henry after signing. “If you would have told me a year ago that I would be going to Southeastern, I would think you are crazy, but I could not be happier. I am so excited.”

It’s National Signing Day!



this is one we’ve been waiting for in Cenla!



Buckeye’s very own,Olivia Henry, signs to further her softball career at the DI level at @LionUpSoftball pic.twitter.com/3ihNsHSH4Z — Mary-Margaret Ellison (@MaryMargaretEl9) November 8, 2023

Last season, the senior right-handed pitcher finished with an 18-7 record, 1.94 ERA and 204 strikeouts. She also batted .396 at the plate and had 27 RBI. The back-to-back state champion has over 500 strikeouts in her career as a Panther so far.

Henry is expecting to lead the Lady Panthers back to Sulphur to capture their third straight state title.

