High School Football Playoffs: #10 Tioga will host #23 L.W. Higgins in first round

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians clinched the No. 10 seed in the Division I-Select bracket in the 2023 High School Football Playoffs, which means they will host #23 L.W. Higgins on Friday night.

The Indians will be without one of their key playmakers in senior receiver and defensive back Ja’Corian Norris, who is out for the season due to an injury.

In the playoffs, Tioga will rely on sophomore quarterback Cace Malone to lead the way on offense along with their running back room with Travis Adams and Kenny Ponthier and receiver Josh Loyd.

The Indians’ defense has been the talk around the area since the beginning of the season, as they have over eight touchdowns, half of them from Josh Loyd, Maximus Kadrmus and Ja’Corian Norris.

Tioga has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 2020. Last season, the Indians fell in the first round against Captain Shreve.

With a win on Friday, Tioga will face #7 St. Paul’s in the second round.

