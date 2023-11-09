Loren Lampert announces run for Rapides Parish district judge

Loren Lampert is running for Rapides Parish district judge for division 'D.'
By Brooke Buford
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Loren Lampert, the executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, has announced he’ll be running for Rapides Parish district judge for division ‘D.’

Lampert made the announcement official at an event Thursday afternoon in Alexandria.

His name is one you’ll recognize. Lampert was a longtime chief of police at the Alexandria Police Department, a former Rapides Parish assistant district attorney, and a former first assistant district attorney at the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office -among other law enforcement roles in his career. Lampert has also helped prosecute cases around the state.

Lampert said he is coming back home to try to take on one legal role he hasn’t held before - 9th judicial district court judge.

“For a decade now my goal has been to cap off my legal career on the bench,” said Lampert. “I have done almost everything there is to do in the courtroom and I love the courtroom. I’ve done advocacy outside of the courtroom and legislative affairs. That has always been my goal. I think coming home, and bringing my experience to my community where my kids were raised and my grandkids will be, and offering back to the community a swift, sure and fair and just approach to the judiciary is what I am intending on doing. I really excited about the opportunity. "

If elected, Lampert will be filling the unexpired seat held by longtime Judge John Davidson, who retired in September. That position is currently being temporarily filled by an ad hoc judge.

The election is set for March 23, 2024. Qualifying begins in December.

