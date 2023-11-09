Vernon High School: 60 years since first state title

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana has a rich history when it comes to high school football, but perhaps the most successful school may be one that fans forget about.

No current or active school in Vernon Parish has ever won a state championship in football. Several teams have come close, including Leesville back in 1995. But to find the last state championship in Vernon, you have to go back to 1968 with Vernon High School.

Vernon High was an all-Black school located in the heart of Leesville. The school closed its doors following integration with Leesville High School in the late 1960s, but a commemorative sign still remembers Vernon High on the corner of Nona and Verone Street.

However, before integration, the Vernon High Lions’ football team left their mark by winning three state championships from 1963-1968. To this day, 1968 remains the final year a football state championship was brought back to Vernon Parish. Back then, students and fans would travel far and wide to watch the Lions play ball.

“If they played on this side of the state, I was there for the game,” said former Vernon High student and teacher Maxine Gunn. “Football has always been my favorite sport.”

The star that most fans came to watch during the ‘60s was one-armed running back Carl Howard.

“I got in more trouble not carrying out my fakes as the quarterback because I wanted to watch Carl Howard,” said Howard’s teammate J.T. Smith. “Coach would be on me, but I wanted to watch the show.”

It was an exciting era of football for Vernon High right up until their school was integrated with Leesville. Upon integration, many players believed the state championship trophies they had earned were lost in the transition between schools.

That was until 2023 when a group who followed the Vernon High team not only located the trophies but restored them back to a polished color. Sixty years following Vernon’s first championships, members of that team were welcomed back to Leesville High School prior to a Wampus Cats’ game earlier in the 2023 season. Over a half-century later, the Lions walked the same field they once played on, carrying the three state championship trophies.

“I just hope history will remember Vernon’s contributions,” said Smith. “The state championships, the high school that we went to, and don’t let that be lost.”

For a school that no longer stands, three state championship trophies symbolize the greatness that Vernon possessed on the football field, which is an accomplishment that has not been replicated in the parish since.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.