WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Bonfire shooting on Catholic Lane in Clarence being investigated
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
I-TEAM: Though deputy was cleared in man’s shooting death, family seeks wrongful death judgement
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
Trial date rescheduled for former courthouse employee charged in deadly hit and run
Left to right: The gates of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La., former NSU...
Northwestern State students react to Caldwell lawsuit filing

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump’s testimony: She worked on dad’s deals, not financial documents key to civil fraud case
Non-profit Dream Flights landed at Esler Regional Airport on Nov. 8 to honor seniors and...
Dream Flights honor veterans with free flight in open-cockpit biplane in Pineville