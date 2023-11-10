Alexandria man arrested for solicitation of a minor

Noel Cabrera
Noel Cabrera(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to Louisiana State Police, Noel Cabrera, 31, of Alexandria, contacted an undercover agent with the LSP Special Victim’s Unit who was posing as a 14-year-old male, for sexual intercourse purposes.

On November 9, Cabrera was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office DC1 without incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor.  The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.  The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.  The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

