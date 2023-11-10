Another suspect arrested in Kelly Street shooting investigation

Shooting near Kelly Street in Alexandria
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Another suspect has been arrested in the ongoing investigation of a shooting that happened back on October 20 on Kelly Street in Alexandria, where four people were shot.

On Thursday, November 9, around 3:00 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department arrested Ladarius Taylor, 42, in connection with the shooting. Taylor was charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,600,000.

L’darius T. Taylor
L’darius T. Taylor(APD)

Earlier this month, Ladarius Hicks, 26, was arrested on November 2 and charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder, contempt of court and a probation violation and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $1,603,000.

Ladarius Hicks
Ladarius Hicks(RPSO)

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

