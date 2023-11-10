ASH’s special teams scores sets tone in first round playoff win

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High Trojans’ special teams unit scored the first two touchdowns of the game in their 58-9 win over Bonnabel in the first round of the playoffs.

It was 14-0 before the ASH offense stepped on the field after Darius Washington returned the first punt of the game for the score and Jaylin Johnson blocked the second punt of the game and returned it for a touchdown.

The Trojans will travel to New Orleans for the Regional round next week to take on Brother Martin.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.