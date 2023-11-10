ASH’s special teams scores sets tone in first round playoff win

ASH advances to second round after 58-9 win over Bonnabel
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High Trojans’ special teams unit scored the first two touchdowns of the game in their 58-9 win over Bonnabel in the first round of the playoffs.

It was 14-0 before the ASH offense stepped on the field after Darius Washington returned the first punt of the game for the score and Jaylin Johnson blocked the second punt of the game and returned it for a touchdown.

The Trojans will travel to New Orleans for the Regional round next week to take on Brother Martin.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
David Buck Lee Roberts
Deville man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animal changes plea; sentenced to probation
Nolan Griffin
Suspect arrested for attempted murder following shooting incident in Winnfield
Cenla death row inmates denied clemency hearings
Sixty years following Vernon’s first championships, members of that team were welcomed back to...
Vernon High School: 60 years since first state title

Latest News

Montgomery will host Lake Arthur in the first round of the playoffs
Montgomery’s turnaround earns Tigers a home playoff game
This season, senior receiver and defensive back Josh Loyd was given the opportunity to wear 17.
Carrying the Indians’ Tradition: Josh Loyd exemplifies the traits and spirit of Tioga football
Sixty years following Vernon’s first championships, members of that team were welcomed back to...
Vernon High School: 60 years since first state title
Sixty years following Vernon’s first championships, members of the team were welcomed back to...
Celebrating 60th anniversary of Vernon High Title Team