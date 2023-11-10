I8-wheeler wreck on I-49; exit closed near Airbase Road

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An 18-wheeler wreck is blocking both southbound travel lanes on I-49 by mile marker 90 at Airbase Road. The exit is currently closed.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Airbase Road and then to Hwy 1 southbound.

Use caution and account for delays if traveling in this area. Congestion is about two miles in length.

