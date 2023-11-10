Montgomery’s turnaround earns Tigers a home playoff game

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - Not many high school football analysts would have predicted the turnaround season that the Montgomery Tigers have had, but that’s why the results are decided on the football field.

Montgomery had not won a game on the field over the previous two seasons entering 2023. The only win on the schedule came back in 2021 after their opponent forfeited the game.

During that stretch, the Tigers were relying on freshmen and sophomores to carry the load for their team having to start underclassmen on both sides of the ball. That resulted in growing pains early on but turned out to be the difference maker this season.

“When they were freshmen and sophomores, they took a beating,” said Head Coach Brian Williams. “They took their lump, but every Monday they showed back up and I am so proud for them.”

Coach Williams’ squad strung together five wins in the regular season, earning the team a spot in the playoffs and securing a home playoff game in the first round.

The Tigers are the 14-seed in the Division IV Non-Select bracket and will host 19-seed Lake Arthur.

“We are proud to be here, but we are not just satisfied with being here,” said Coach Williams. “We have a goal to win this game.”

Kickoff from the first round of the playoffs is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

