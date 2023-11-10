RPSO deputy severely injured in crash while investigating vehicle thefts

Hwy 121 crash
Hwy 121 crash(Charlotte Dickson / Viewer submission)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - An RPSO patrol deputy was severely injured in a crash on Hwy 121 on Friday morning.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating reports of three stolen vehicles from the Hineston area. It was learned that another stolen vehicle incident was also being investigated by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was believed that these thefts might have happened between 2 a.m. - 4 a.m. on Friday, November 10.

Around 9 a.m., one of the RPSO patrol deputies working on the thefts was severely injured in a crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Louisiana State Police Troop E is investigating that crash. RPSO asks everyone to keep the injured deputy in your prayers at this time.

Detectives are still working on leads and if anyone in the Hineston/Sieper area has any information or any video, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Birch at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Grant Parish residents killed in crash; impairment suspected
Nolan Griffin
Suspect arrested for attempted murder following shooting incident in Winnfield
Airbase Road exit reopened following wreck on I-49
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Sixty years following Vernon’s first championships, members of that team were welcomed back to...
Vernon High School: 60 years since first state title

Latest News

L’darius T. Taylor
Another suspect arrested in Kelly Street shooting investigation
Noel Cabrera
Alexandria man arrested for solicitation of a minor
Holiday Fun Blog!
Holiday Fun Blog!
Two Grant Parish residents killed in crash; impairment suspected