Triennial exercises at AEX allow Cenla first responders to test their capabilities

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Emergency services at Alexandria International Airport are mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure they can complete a wide range of airfield emergencies to stay in compliance.

The triennial exercise at AEX is three-fold for the emergency team at the airport and its mutual partners.

It allows first responders to check procedures, test capabilities and make real time adjustments.

“It’s everybody in the community being able to pull together to accomplish the goals and the needs of our people,” said Joe Hamner, who is over the fire department at AEX.

This year’s scenario involved a Boeing 737 jet that caught fire with 100 passengers onboard. It is a scenario the first responders may not see every day but will nonetheless prepare them in case of an actual aircraft emergency.

Gabriel Dominguez is a fireman in his first training exercise. Dominguez said the training is priceless because it allows them to eliminate mistakes that cannot be made in real life.

“Day in and day out we have flights coming in here,” said Dominguez. “Some planes are fully loaded, and some are not, but at any point in time one of them can have a ground emergency.”

Although a small airport by industry standards, Hamner explained that is not a reason to be unprepared and incapable.

“It’s not just this drill today,” said Hamner. “It’s every day when we are out there working with other fire departments whether its fire, medical or rescue.”

The FAA requires the airport to take part in this training every three years.

