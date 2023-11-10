Two Grant Parish residents killed in crash; impairment suspected

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two Grant Parish residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash on November 8 around 5:15 p.m. on Hwy 492 at Nellie Ryan Road.

Joseph Roy Mabou, 21, of Dry Prong, was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 south on Hwy 492, when the vehicle left the road, vaulted into the air and ejected him and his passenger, Morgan Chance Durand, 21, of Pollock.

Mabou and Durand, who both were not wearing seatbelts, had fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

