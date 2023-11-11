2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 1

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KALB) - View the final scores here:

Division I

Bonnabel9ASH58
Pineville7Carencro57
L.W. Higgins14Tioga49

Division II

Grant0Iowa49
St. Martinville46Leesville40
Buckeye0LaSalle42
Booker T. Washington6Tioga42

Division III

East Beauregard21Oakdale53
Lakeview14Mangham54
Lake Arthur46Montgomery35

Division IV

Springfield0Many61
Avoyelles28Kinder22
Mansfield34Marksville28
Houma Christian8Menard23

