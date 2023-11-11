2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 1
Division I
|Bonnabel
|9
|ASH
|58
|Pineville
|7
|Carencro
|57
|L.W. Higgins
|14
|Tioga
|49
Division II
|Grant
|0
|Iowa
|49
|St. Martinville
|46
|Leesville
|40
|Buckeye
|0
|LaSalle
|42
|Booker T. Washington
|6
|Tioga
|42
Division III
|East Beauregard
|21
|Oakdale
|53
|Lakeview
|14
|Mangham
|54
|Lake Arthur
|46
|Montgomery
|35
Division IV
|Springfield
|0
|Many
|61
|Avoyelles
|28
|Kinder
|22
|Mansfield
|34
|Marksville
|28
|Houma Christian
|8
|Menard
|23
