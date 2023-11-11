2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 1

(KALB) - View the final scores here:

Division I

Bonnabel 9 ASH 58 Pineville 7 Carencro 57 L.W. Higgins 14 Tioga 49

Division II

Grant 0 Iowa 49 St. Martinville 46 Leesville 40 Buckeye 0 LaSalle 42 Booker T. Washington 6 Tioga 42

Division III

East Beauregard 21 Oakdale 53 Lakeview 14 Mangham 54 Lake Arthur 46 Montgomery 35

Division IV

Springfield 0 Many 61 Avoyelles 28 Kinder 22 Mansfield 34 Marksville 28 Houma Christian 8 Menard 23

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.