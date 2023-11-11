LCU wins first conference championship, earns spot in NAIA Playoffs

FORT WORTH, Tx. (KALB) - A storybook season for Louisiana Christian added a new chapter Saturday night as the Wildcats captured their first conference championship in school history with a 34-24 win over #15 Texas Wesleyan.

The Wildcats outright won the Sooner Athletic Conference and clinched a birth in the NAIA Playoffs.

Trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter, Nate Sullivan had the momentum-swinging play as he blocked a punt for a touchdown. The Wildcats went on to score the final 24 points of the game including the field goal as time expired that broke the conference tiebreaker and sent LCU to the playoffs.

Louisiana Christian (9-1) also set a new school record for wins in a season.

The Wildcats will find out where they will play in the NAIA Playoffs on Sunday, November 12 at 6 p.m. during the NAIA Selection Show.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.