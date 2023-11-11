LCU wins first conference championship, earns spot in NAIA Playoffs

Louisiana Christian wins first conference title in school history.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FORT WORTH, Tx. (KALB) - A storybook season for Louisiana Christian added a new chapter Saturday night as the Wildcats captured their first conference championship in school history with a 34-24 win over #15 Texas Wesleyan.

The Wildcats outright won the Sooner Athletic Conference and clinched a birth in the NAIA Playoffs.

Trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter, Nate Sullivan had the momentum-swinging play as he blocked a punt for a touchdown. The Wildcats went on to score the final 24 points of the game including the field goal as time expired that broke the conference tiebreaker and sent LCU to the playoffs.

Louisiana Christian (9-1) also set a new school record for wins in a season.

The Wildcats will find out where they will play in the NAIA Playoffs on Sunday, November 12 at 6 p.m. during the NAIA Selection Show.

