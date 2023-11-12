Daniels shines in win over Florida

LSU vs Florida
LSU vs Florida(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU took down the Florida Gators in Death Valley on Saturday, November 11.

The Tigers won 52-35.

LSU remains at home to take on Georgia State on Saturday, November 18.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

