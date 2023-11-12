Early voting in Rapides Parish sees low voter turn-out

The entire state has seen very low voter turnout numbers.
The entire state has seen very low voter turnout numbers.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Saturday, Nov.14, was the last day to cast those early ballots for the general election run-offs.

The ballot features several high-profile runoffs including the races for Louisiana’s Secretary of State Attorney General and Treasurer, as well as four proposed constitutional amendments. The entire state has seen very low voter turnout numbers. Here in Rapides Parish, the first week of early voting in the run-off elections brought out 775 voters. The total for both weeks of early voting, both mail-in and in person, was 4,888.

“You really need to go and vote,” said Sherri Melder confidential assistant. “I don’t know how much to stress that to people because it’s still your right.”

It is not too late. You still have next Saturday, Nov. 18, to get to your polling location. Melder stresses that some recent races have been won by just a few votes, so do not think that your vote does not matter.

“It’s got a big implication, especially for the last election when it was 3 votes off,” said Melder. “I mean everybody’s vote counts.”

