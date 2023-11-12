Louisiana Christian men’s soccer shuts out LSUS in RRAC Tournament Championship

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It was a historic Saturday for Louisiana Christian athletics.

Shortly after the Wildcats’ football team captured their first conference championship in the Sooner Athletic Conference, the LCU men’s soccer team brought home their first conference title.

The Wildcats defeated LSU-Shreveport 1-0 in the Red River Conference Tournament Championship game Saturday afternoon in Texarkana.

Louisiana Christian had already qualified for the NAIA National Tournament before the championship game, but the title win gave the Wildcats an automatic bid. It is the first time in program history that LCU will play in the national tournament.

