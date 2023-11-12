LSUA WSOC claims RRAC Tournament Title, national tournament birth

Generals clinch first spot in NAIA National Tournament
Generals clinch first spot in NAIA National Tournament
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA women’s soccer team upset rival LSUS 1-0 in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Championship to claim an automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament.

The Generals came into the conference tournament as the four seed and defeated LCU, Xavier and LSU-Shreveport on the way to the championship.

With the win, LSUA clinched their first conference tournament championship and first automatic bid into the national tournament.

