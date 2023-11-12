LSUA WSOC claims RRAC Tournament Title, national tournament birth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA women’s soccer team upset rival LSUS 1-0 in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Championship to claim an automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament.

Congrats LSUA Women’s Soccer and their first ever @rracsports Championship! pic.twitter.com/yKkcBXIWWf — LSUA Generals (@lsuagenerals) November 11, 2023

The Generals came into the conference tournament as the four seed and defeated LCU, Xavier and LSU-Shreveport on the way to the championship.

With the win, LSUA clinched their first conference tournament championship and first automatic bid into the national tournament.

