More than $100k raised for Belmont University student killed by stray bullet

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for medical and funeral expenses, as well as future projects for the family to honor Jillian Ludwig’s name. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A GoFundMe created for a Belmont student who was shot while walking in a park near campus has reached more than $100,000 in raised funds.

WSMV reported 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig was hit in the head by a stray bullet while walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Nov. 7.

Her family said she died the next day.

Police took 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor into custody and charged him in connection to the shooting.

Ludwig played bass in a local band and majored in music business at Belmont.

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for medical and funeral expenses, as well as future projects for the family to honor Ludwig’s name.

Ludwig loved to give back to her community, according to WSMV, and started her own charity organization called “Play it Forward.” Ludwig would play at events back home, and all her tips and donations would go to charity.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 121 crash
RPSO deputy severely injured in crash while investigating vehicle thefts
2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 1
Two Grant Parish residents killed in crash; impairment suspected
Play of the Week
Vote for the Play of the Week for the first round of the playoffs
L’darius T. Taylor
Another suspect arrested in Kelly Street shooting investigation

Latest News

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
Police: Massive fire, possibly caused by fireworks, destroys Atlanta apartments
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout