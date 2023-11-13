Boyce man pleads no contest to manslaughter of off-duty deputy

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man has pleaded no contest to an amended charge of manslaughter in connection with the May 2021 shooting death of his stepson, Mark Lewis, 40, of Hineston, who was also an off-duty Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

On November 9, Victor Bellino, 53, pleaded no contest to an amended bill of indictment of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for time served.

Bellino initially was charged with second-degree murder.

RPSO detectives say Bellino showed up at his stepson’s property in Gardner and accused his own wife of having an affair with Lewis. She has denied that. During an argument, gunfire started, with Bellino firing five shots and Lewis firing two. Both were hit, but Lewis was killed.

Bellino was represented by Angelo Piazza. The case was prosecuted by Lea Hall and presided over by Judge Greg Beard.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.