Boyce man pleads no contest to manslaughter of off-duty deputy

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man has pleaded no contest to an amended charge of manslaughter in connection with the May 2021 shooting death of his stepson, Mark Lewis, 40, of Hineston, who was also an off-duty Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

On November 9, Victor Bellino, 53, pleaded no contest to an amended bill of indictment of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for time served.

Bellino initially was charged with second-degree murder.

RPSO detectives say Bellino showed up at his stepson’s property in Gardner and accused his own wife of having an affair with Lewis. She has denied that. During an argument, gunfire started, with Bellino firing five shots and Lewis firing two. Both were hit, but Lewis was killed.

Bellino was represented by Angelo Piazza. The case was prosecuted by Lea Hall and presided over by Judge Greg Beard.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Hwy 121 crash
RPSO deputy severely injured in crash while investigating vehicle thefts
2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 1
Two Grant Parish residents killed in crash; impairment suspected
EMS explains how to properly move over for an emergency vehicle ahead of busy holiday season

Latest News

Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III has passed away.
Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III passes away
1st-degree murder trial for Devonte Stafford pushed to 2024
Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III passes away
LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are working together to host a...
LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims