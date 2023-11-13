Cenla mayors join Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition team

A few local mayors are joining one of Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition teams.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisiana Municipal Association President and Cheneyville Mayor Derrick Johnson, Association Vice President and Leesville Mayor Rick Allen and Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree have all been named members of Landry’s Local and Municipal Affairs Council.

The council is made up of nine members who will take a look at the issues for local governments and development policy recommendations to guide Landry’s legislative agenda.

