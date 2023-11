NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Repairs have been completed to I-55 northbound between LaPlace and Ponchatoula and the route will be open again Monday (Nov. 13) at noon, according to the DOTD.

UPDATE from @La_DOTD: I-55 southbound is open. I-55 northbound will reopen around noon today. @FOX8NOLA — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) November 13, 2023

