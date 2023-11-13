Jaylin Johnson’s blocked punt for ASH TD earns Farm Bureau Play of the Week
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High’s special teams unit scored two touchdowns in the first quarter of the Trojans’ first-round playoff game against Bonnabel.
The second of the two touchdowns was Jaylin Johnson’s blocked punt that he scooped up and returned back for a touchdown.
With over 53 percent of the votes, the fans voted the special teams score as the Farm Bureau Play of the Week.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.