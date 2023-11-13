Jaylin Johnson’s blocked punt for ASH TD earns Farm Bureau Play of the Week

ASH's Jaylin Johnson returns blocked punt for TD in playoff game against Bonnabel
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High’s special teams unit scored two touchdowns in the first quarter of the Trojans’ first-round playoff game against Bonnabel.

The second of the two touchdowns was Jaylin Johnson’s blocked punt that he scooped up and returned back for a touchdown.

With over 53 percent of the votes, the fans voted the special teams score as the Farm Bureau Play of the Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 121 crash
RPSO deputy severely injured in crash while investigating vehicle thefts
2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 1
Two Grant Parish residents killed in crash; impairment suspected
Play of the Week
Vote for the Play of the Week for the first round of the playoffs
L’darius T. Taylor
Another suspect arrested in Kelly Street shooting investigation

Latest News

LCU earns one of 20 spots in NAIA Playoffs
Louisiana Christian learns first round postseason matchup in NAIA Playoffs
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota
LSU vs Florida
Daniels shines in win over Florida
The Wildcats defeated LSU-Shreveport 1-0 in the Red River Conference Tournament Championship...
Louisiana Christian men’s soccer shuts out LSUS in RRAC Tournament Championship