LCU MSOC will head to Mobile for NAIA National Tournament first round

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian is one of 40 schools now competing for an NAIA men’s soccer national championship.

The Wildcats clinched an automatic birth into the national tournament after winning the Red River Athletic Conference for the first time in program history. LCU defeated LSU-Shreveport, who also made the NAIA Tournament, 1-0 in the title game.

During Monday’s selection show, Louisiana Christian found out that they will begin their tournament run in Mobile, Alabama to take on Hope International.

The Wildcats come into the tournament with a 13-3-4 record overall. The thirteen wins this season are the most for the program in school history. Out of the team’s 20 games this season, LCU has pitched nine shutouts which ranks 17th in the country.

LCU will play in its first national tournament match on Thursday, November 16.

