List of burn bans lifted in Cenla

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KALB) - The National Weather Service has announced that due to recent rains, fire danger is now considered “below normal” in our area. We are expecting burn bans to be lifted in nearby parishes, so check back as we add to the list below of Cenla areas that have LIFTED their burn bans.

  • Avoyelles Parish has made a decision to opt out of the State Burn Ban and lift the burn ban for Avoyelles Parish. The ban will be lifted effective at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

