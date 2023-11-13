Louisiana Christian learns first round postseason matchup in NAIA Playoffs

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time in program history, the Louisiana Christian football team earned a spot in the NAIA Playoffs.

The Wildcats received an automatic bid into the postseason after winning the Sooner Athletic Conference Championship Saturday following a 34-24 win over Texas Wesleyan.

During the NAIA Selection Show Sunday night, LCU learned their first-round playoff game would send them to Baldwin City, Kansas to take on Baker University.

This will be the first matchup between the two schools. A game time has not been set yet. Louisiana Christian comes into the matchup with a program record best 9-1 record while Baker (8-2) won a share of the Heart of America South Conference title.

Louisiana Christian is the only school from the SAC to make the NAIA Playoffs.

To watch the full NAIA Selection Show, click here.

