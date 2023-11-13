LSU head coach previews Georgia State game, recaps win against Florida

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed the upcoming game against Georgia State during a news conference on Monday, Nov. 13.

The LSU Tigers will take on Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 18. The game starts at 7 p.m. in the Tiger Stadium.

Kelly will also recap the Tigers’ win against Florida. The Tigers ended with a 17-point lead for a final score of 52-35.

RELATED: Daniels shines in win over Florida

LSU was ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Hwy 121 crash
RPSO deputy severely injured in crash while investigating vehicle thefts
2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 1
Two Grant Parish residents killed in crash; impairment suspected
EMS explains how to properly move over for an emergency vehicle ahead of busy holiday season