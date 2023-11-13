LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Lady Tigers fell by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday, November 13.
In the newest poll, LSU remains in the top ten, coming in at No. 7.
After entering the season at No. 1, LSU dropped its season opener against Colorado who jumped from No. 20 to No. 5 this week. The Tigers went on to pick up wins over Queens and Mississippi Valley State as the team looks to blend the talent of returners and newcomers into a polished product.
Below is the full list of rankings:
1. South Carolina
2. Iowa
3. UCLA
4. Utah
5. Colorado
6. Stanford
7. LSU
8. UConn
9. Virginia Tech
10. USC
11. Texas
12. Florida State
13. Ohio State
14. North Carolina State
15. Tennessee
16. Notre Dame
17. North Carolina
18. Indiana
19. Louisville
20. Maryland
21. Baylor
22. Creighton
23. Ole Miss
24. Washington State
25. Oklahoma
LSU will be back in action on Tuesday against Kent State at 11 a.m. for its annual field-trip game.
On Friday, the Tigers will head to Hammond, La. to face Southeastern in Coach Kim Mulkey’s return home to Tangipahoa Parish.
