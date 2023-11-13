Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured

Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson was arrested following the stabbing incident.

UPDATE: Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said there are no confirmed deaths, and one victim is in critical condition.

Previous reports varied from emergency workers.

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.

Louisiana Tech police say there are possibly four injured.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

