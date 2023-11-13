Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III passes away

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III has passed away.

Fountaine, known as “Teddy,” was 53-years-old. A long-time resident of Central Louisiana, Fountaine graduated from Peabody High School and Northwestern State University. He was elected to serve District “D” on the jury in October 2022.

Police Jury President Joe Bishop extended his condolences prior to a jury meeting on Nov. 13:

”Theodore Fountaine, III followed behind his daddy’s passing and everything, and he was just re-elected and stuff. He’s been battling some health issues and stuff and it’s so sad that he passed away today.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.