Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III passes away

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III has passed away.

Fountaine, known as “Teddy,” was 53-years-old. A long-time resident of Central Louisiana, Fountaine graduated from Peabody High School and Northwestern State University. He was elected to serve District “D” on the jury in October 2022.

Police Jury President Joe Bishop extended his condolences prior to a jury meeting on Nov. 13:

”Theodore Fountaine, III followed behind his daddy’s passing and everything, and he was just re-elected and stuff. He’s been battling some health issues and stuff and it’s so sad that he passed away today.”

