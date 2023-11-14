APD investigating Dallas Avenue homicide

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning (Nov. 14) around 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Dallas Avenue.

APD found Damon Johnson, 45, of Alexandria, lying in the roadway, deceased from a gunshot wound.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

