Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The search continues in the Gulf of Mexico for a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Nov. 14, a spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Lines confirmed Carnival Glory’s security team began an “immediate search” of the ship after a guest was reported missing Monday (Nov. 13) morning by a family member. The shipboard team also reviewed camera footage and notified the U.S. Coast Guard, the cruise line said.

“Our Care Team is supporting the missing guest’s family on board,” officials wrote. They added the ship was cleared to proceed to Montego Bay, Jamaica as scheduled and is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed that air crews spent several hours Monday searching off Louisiana’s coast after the man was reported missing from the cruise ship.

A Coast Guard spokesman cautioned that it had not received a report from the cruise ship of anyone confirmed as having fallen or jumped overboard, only of a passenger on the vessel who could not be located.

The USCG said it had dispatched aircraft that searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf near SouthWest Pass from approximately noon or 1 p.m. through 7:45 p.m. Monday, without results.

Family members posting on social media identified the missing man as Tyler Lee Barnett. A sister also on the cruise ship posted that he was last seen Sunday at 11:40 p.m. and that an onboard search started Monday around 7 a.m.

Tyler Lee Barnett (Family of Tyler Lee Barnett)

The Carnival Glory left port in New Orleans on Sunday on a weeklong cruise with planned stops in Montego Bay (Jamaica) on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday, and Cozumel (Mexico) on Friday before returning to New Orleans next Sunday (Nov. 19).

GPS data showed the vessel had continued on its path out of the Gulf and was close to entering the Caribbean late Monday night.

