Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry(Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry will announce his first cabinet appointment during a news conference in Lafayette Wednesday, November 15, his spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not say which cabinet position would be named.

The people named to cabinet positions oversee a particular agency in state government including the following:

  • Division of Administration
  • Department of Children & Family Services
  • Department of Health
  • Department of Natural Resources
  • Department of Environmental Quality
  • Department of Wildlife & Fisheries
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Department of Public Safety
  • Department of Corrections
  • Department of Transportation & Development
  • Louisiana Workforce Commission
  • Louisiana Economic Development
  • Department of Revenue
  • Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
  • Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
2022-2023 performance scores for Cenla schools revealed
List of burn bans lifted in Cenla
A few local mayors are joining one of Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition teams.
Cenla mayors join Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition team
Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III passes away

Latest News

Gwen Collins-Greenup (left) and Nancy Landry (right)
2 candidates face tight race to become Louisiana’s next secretary of state
Four constitutional amendments are on the Nov. 18 Louisiana ballot
Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple
Insurance Commissioner-elect calls for special session to fix insurance problem
Gov.-elect Jeff Landry announced his transition team’s co-chairs for 14 councils tasked with...
Here’s who is advising Gov.-elect Jeff Landry on public policy
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House...
La. lawmakers react to Rep. Johnson’s election as House speaker