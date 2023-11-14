LCU’s Sammy Feaster’s breakout season could lead to an upset win

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - LCU football is in the playoffs for the second time in program history and the first time in NAIA. However, their opponent in Baker (KS) is one of the most winning programs in the country.

LCU will need to rely on their explosive playcalling and playmaking to pull off the upset, but look no further than the deep-threat junior receiver, Sammy Feaster.

Sammy had a 70-yard reception to take the 31-24 lead over Texas Wesleyan in a game they trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter. This season alone, Feaster has five touchdowns on the year, three being 50-plus yard scores and averaging 30 yards per reception.

Feaster is having a career year in almost every receiving statistic, and he gives a nod to his dad and LCU offensive coordinator, David Feaster.

“It’s made a massive impact obviously, I think his offense just fits my abilities more so than the offense that I was in before,” Sammy said. “I think I just never really quite felt comfortable in the offense that I was in before and now with him coming back, it’s an offense that I know that I ran in high school. I know how it works. I know how it beats the coverages, and it just makes more sense to me. I feel more comfortable out there running that offense now.”

Feaster’s impact on the passing game will face its biggest challenge yet in Baker, but this fuels the Feasters going into Saturday’s matchup.

LCU will take on Baker University on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Baldwin, Kansas. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

