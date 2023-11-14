Louisiana Tech president addresses students following stabbing incident on campus

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lousiana Tech University President Les Guice sent an email to students regarding the stabbing incident that happened on campus yesterday morning.

President Guice sent out the following statement:

Yesterday was a tragic day for our faculty, staff, students, and friends across this community. As you may know, several people from our campus and community were tragically victimized outside our Lambright Sports and Wellness Center after leaving their early morning class. As reported yesterday, a suspect was apprehended immediately after the incident and placed in custody. I am grateful to our campus and community first-responders for responding so quickly to the incident and ensuring that the victims received emergency response and support.

We will continue our thoughts and prayers for those victims. We will also stand by those of you who may need additional support in dealing with this throughout the coming days. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you are struggling or just need to talk to someone.

Counseling Services are available to students individually and in a group setting at no charge. Appointments can be made by visiting Keeny Hall 310, calling 318.257.2488, or through the website at https://www.latech.edu/counseling-services/.

A special counseling group offering began yesterday at 3 p.m. and will run through the week to provide a space to process emotions following the unexpected event.

Louisiana Tech President Les Guice

