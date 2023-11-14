LSUA WSOC set to play Thursday in first NAIA Tournament match

LSUA will play Thursday in their first NAIA National Tournament match
LSUA will play Thursday in their first NAIA National Tournament match(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2023 LSUA women’s soccer team will go down as the best in program history.

The Generals claimed their first conference championship after defeating LSU-Shreveport 1-0 in the Red River Athletic Conference title match. That win gave LSUA an automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in school history.

On Monday, the Generals found out that they will travel to Columbia, Missouri to begin their tournament run to play against Benedictine. The match is set for Thursday, November 16.

LSUA comes into the 40-team national tournament with a 16-5 record, the most wins in a single season in school history.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
A few local mayors are joining one of Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition teams.
Cenla mayors join Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition team
Hwy 121 crash
RPSO deputy severely injured in crash while investigating vehicle thefts
List of burn bans lifted in Cenla
EMS explains how to properly move over for an emergency vehicle ahead of busy holiday season

Latest News

LCU facing Hope International in NAIA Tournament
LCU MSOC will head to Mobile for NAIA National Tournament first round
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach previews Georgia State game, recaps win against Florida
Johnson returned blocked punt for TD in playoff game versus Bonnabel
Jaylin Johnson’s blocked punt for ASH TD earns Farm Bureau Play of the Week