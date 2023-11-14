LSUA WSOC set to play Thursday in first NAIA Tournament match

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2023 LSUA women’s soccer team will go down as the best in program history.

The Generals claimed their first conference championship after defeating LSU-Shreveport 1-0 in the Red River Athletic Conference title match. That win gave LSUA an automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in school history.

On Monday, the Generals found out that they will travel to Columbia, Missouri to begin their tournament run to play against Benedictine. The match is set for Thursday, November 16.

LSUA comes into the 40-team national tournament with a 16-5 record, the most wins in a single season in school history.

