NSU Demons sign Lee College’s Landyn Jumawan

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The Northwestern State men’s basketball program announced the addition of its first new face to the Class of 2025 on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Demons have signed Lee College shooting guard Landyn Jumawan to a National Letter of Intent, kicking off Rick Cabrera’s first full signing class.

Jumawan, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Whitmore Village, Hawaii, averaged 10 points per game for the Navigators a season ago.

He paced the team with 57 3-pointers, shooting 36.8 percent from long distance, and added nearly three rebounds and a steal per game.

During his high school career at Atascocita High School in suburban Houston, Jumawan helped lead the Eagles to a 27-5 mark as a senior and a spot in the state semifinals. As a sophomore, Jumawan helped Atascocita post an 18-5 record and reach the third round in the state playoffs.

“We are extremely excited to add Landyn to our Demon family,” Cabrera said. “Landyn is a high-character young man who brings a high-level ability to make shots and score in a variety of ways. He comes from a great family and a junior college program that will make his transition to Division I much easier.”

Copyright 2023 NSU. All rights reserved.