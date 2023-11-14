NSU Lady Demon home opener against Tarleton postponed

(NSU)
By Brad Welborn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The Northwestern State women’s basketball home opener scheduled for Thursday evening against Tarleton State has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game has been moved to Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

The Thanksgiving Eve contest with Grambling on Nov. 22 will now serve as the Demons’ 2023-24 home opener.

