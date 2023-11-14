RPSO seeking man wanted for domestic abuse, cruelty to the infirmed

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Hardy Dewayne Dunn, Jr., who is wanted for one count of cruelty to the infirmed (felony), two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm (felony) and two counts of domestic abuse battery (misdemeanor).

Dunn is described as a 45-year-old white male, 5′8″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. RPSO said he has a tattoo of a freebird with a chicken on his right bicep. His last known address was in River Road in Boyce.

Dunn was last seen near his residence traveling on a yellow ATV.

RPSO also noted that Dunn has made threats of violence toward law enforcement and indicated to his family that he would not allow himself to be taken into custody.

