RPSO seeking man wanted for domestic abuse, cruelty to the infirmed

Hardy Dewayne Dunn, Jr.
Hardy Dewayne Dunn, Jr.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Hardy Dewayne Dunn, Jr., who is wanted for one count of cruelty to the infirmed (felony), two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm (felony) and two counts of domestic abuse battery (misdemeanor).

Dunn is described as a 45-year-old white male, 5′8″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. RPSO said he has a tattoo of a freebird with a chicken on his right bicep. His last known address was in River Road in Boyce.

Dunn was last seen near his residence traveling on a yellow ATV.

RPSO also noted that Dunn has made threats of violence toward law enforcement and indicated to his family that he would not allow himself to be taken into custody.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
2022-2023 performance scores for Cenla schools revealed
List of burn bans lifted in Cenla
A few local mayors are joining one of Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition teams.
Cenla mayors join Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition team
Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III passes away

Latest News

Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
COVID-19, flu and RSV cases are higher during the fall and winter months and expected to rise...
Louisiana doctors, health officials warn of statewide rise in RSV infections
2022-2023 performance scores for Cenla schools revealed
Studyville honored as one of ‘America’s Top Small Businesses’