Ways to save money this Thanksgiving

The average cost for a typical Thanksgiving dinner in 2022 was $64.05 per person
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Americans consume more than 5 billion pounds of turkey each Thanksgiving, according to the Butterball Hotline, but not everyone wants to spend the day cooking.

Sara Bigham with Eventbrite said there are lots of different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving that don’t involve cooking.

She offered several suggestions:

Celebrate Thanksgiving with family fun run – there are lots 5Ks and Thanksgiving turkey trots happening across the country. Those who don’t run can walk and friends can cheer from the sideline.

Throw a theme party to avoid cooking a big Thanksgiving dinner – try an all-appetizer party, a dessert party or even a books and bourbon party with adult beverages.

Volunteer and give back – local soup kitchens may need help or look for an early holiday wrapping event for families in need.

Book a staycation – there are sometimes lots of good, last minute deals, at local hotels or bed and breakfasts.

To find events like this, go to Eventbrite.com and do a quick search.

Bigham said trying something new and avoiding the costs associated with Thanksgiving dinner could help you save money as well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
2022-2023 performance scores for Cenla schools revealed
List of burn bans lifted in Cenla
A few local mayors are joining one of Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition teams.
Cenla mayors join Governor-Elect Jeff Landry’s transition team
Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine, III passes away

Latest News

FILE -- Actor Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry this week.
‘I’ll never forget you’: Matt LeBlanc opens up about ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry’s death
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband says he wanted to end corruption
Major Robert Hodges and Major Frank Besson
Names to watch in search for new head of Louisiana State Police
Lisa Kaufman is the author of "Lights Camera Action," which was published in Okra Magazine in...
Natchitoches writer featured in national magazine