West Monroe man stabs friend after dispute over toilet paper

Kendale Liles
Kendale Liles(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sunday, Nov. 12, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing on Old Natchitoches Road.

According to OPSO, the 66-year-old victim received numerous stab wounds after he and his friend, Kendale J. Liles, got into a fight over toilet paper.

When questioned by authorities, the victim stated that the altercation started when Liles began arguing about the lack of toilet paper in the bathroom. The victim claimed that he was sitting in a chair cutting the tags off his clothes with a folding knife when Liles went into his bedroom and grabbed a machete. Allegedly, Liles then threatened the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim stood up and a fight ensued. The victim received numerous lacerations and stab wounds to his upper shoulder and neck area, as well as a severe gash to the back of his head while trying to exit the front door. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Kendale admitted to authorities that the fight started over toilet paper, according to OPSO.

Kendale was arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery. His bond was set for $100,000.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime

