Glass Act Recycling hosts America Recycles Day event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In an effort to support America Recycles Day (ARD), celebrated on Nov. 15, Glass Act Recycling brought the Cenla community together to celebrate recycling of all kinds.

“America Recycles Day is the one day a year that everyone in the country celebrates and puts a spotlight on recycling,” said Annie Collins, founder of Glass Act Recycling. “And so we’re celebrating that today here at Glass Act.”

Glass Act Recycling reports that they rescued almost 200,000 lbs. of glass bottles and jars from local landfills in just 18 months of operation, turning crushed glass into regionally relevant items. The event highlighted the local recycling movement while also fulfilling ARD’s purpose of educating and inspiring present and prospective recyclers, with the goal of making recycling larger and better.

“It gives us a chance to give back, not only to the community but to our school with having recycle bins throughout campus and having students come and donate their glass to those bins,” said Zoria Sewell, President of the Black Women Empowerment Initiative at LSUA.

LSUA’s student government has recycle bins available for students and faculty across LSUA’s campus. It is one way that LSUA can contribute to ARD.

“Our young people really care about giving back to the community and doing things that make our communities better places to live,” said Liz Beard, interim provost at LSUA.

In total, the City of Alexandria has 23 different businesses where residents can bring recycled items. Those businesses have a set list of items any person can bring to that specific business.

Collins said ARD shines a spotlight on not just glass, but also cardboard, metals and plastic.

“We’re the only glass recycling center north of I-10 in the state of Louisiana,” Collins said. “Louisiana is number 50 in recycling. We’re changing that.”

Click HERE for more on the City of Alexandria’s recycling locations.

