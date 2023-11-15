Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position

By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry will announce his first cabinet appointment during a news conference in Lafayette Wednesday, November 15, his spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not say which cabinet position would be named.

The people named to cabinet positions oversee a particular agency in state government including the following:

  • Division of Administration
  • Department of Children & Family Services
  • Department of Health
  • Department of Natural Resources
  • Department of Environmental Quality
  • Department of Wildlife & Fisheries
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Department of Public Safety
  • Department of Corrections
  • Department of Transportation & Development
  • Louisiana Workforce Commission
  • Louisiana Economic Development
  • Department of Revenue
  • Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
  • Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Michael Lindsay
Pineville man arrested after infant found unresponsive, currently in critical condition
APD investigating Dallas Avenue homicide
Hardy Dewayne Dunn, Jr.
RPSO seeking man wanted for domestic abuse, cruelty to the infirmed
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
List of burn bans lifted in Cenla

Latest News

Gwen Collins-Greenup (left) and Nancy Landry (right)
2 candidates face tight race to become Louisiana’s next secretary of state
Four constitutional amendments are on the Nov. 18 Louisiana ballot
Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple
Insurance Commissioner-elect calls for special session to fix insurance problem
Gov.-elect Jeff Landry announced his transition team’s co-chairs for 14 councils tasked with...
Here’s who is advising Gov.-elect Jeff Landry on public policy
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath to be the new House speaker from the Dean of the House...
La. lawmakers react to Rep. Johnson’s election as House speaker