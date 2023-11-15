Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.(Source: KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi and Kristin Hodges
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away.

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice and the interim director of university communications for Louisiana Tech, Tom Soto, released the following statements:

“My prayers are with Annie’s husband Peter, the entire Richardson family, and all who called Annie a friend,” said Guice. “Our Tech family will feel the pain of this incident for some time but we are fortunate to have such a caring community to rely upon as we grieve together.”

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice

“The entire Louisiana Tech community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson. Richardson was wounded during yesterday’s incident at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center and succumbed to her injuries this evening. The suspect, Jacoby Johnson, is now additionally charged with one count of second degree murder.”

Interim Director Tom Soto

LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are hosting a replenishment blood drive for the victims on Thursday, November 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Louisiana Tech University’s campus.

LifeShare and Louisiana Tech are hosting a replenishment blood drive for the victims of the campus stabbing.
RELATED STORIES
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Louisiana Tech president addresses students following stabbing incident on campus
LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus

WATCH: Previous coverage of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
Trent Michael Lindsay
Pineville man arrested after infant found unresponsive, currently in critical condition
2022-2023 performance scores for Cenla schools revealed
List of burn bans lifted in Cenla
Hardy Dewayne Dunn, Jr.
RPSO seeking man wanted for domestic abuse, cruelty to the infirmed

Latest News

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Police respond to stabbing at Louisiana Tech, one victim dead and three injured
A Natchitoches freelance writer and novelist has recently had her work published in a national...
Natchitoches writer featured in national magazine
A Pineville man has been arrested after a report of an infant found unresponsive.
Pineville man arrested after infant found unresponsive, currently in critical condition
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning...
APD investigating Dallas Avenue homicide
Major Robert Hodges and Major Frank Besson
Names to watch in search for new head of Louisiana State Police