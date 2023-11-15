NSU women’s basketball game at Central Arkansas postponed

NSU women's basketball game at Central Arkansas postponed
By Brad Welborn
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Out of an abundance of caution with the health and safety of the student-athletes as the top priority, Northwestern State women’s basketball road contest scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Central Arkansas has been postponed.

The game has been moved to Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

The new date will now serve as part of a three-game road stretch that takes the Demons to ULM, LSU and then Arkansas.

The Demons return to action next Wednesday with their Thanksgiving Eve home opener against Grambling set for a 6:30 p.m. start from Prather Coliseum.

