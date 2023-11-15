RPL’s inagural Ripple on the Red event kicks off this week

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish Library:

The Rapides Parish Library announces its inaugural Ripple on the Red Literary Festival to be held at the Westside Regional Library on Friday and Saturday, November 17-18. Featuring writers’ workshops, author talks, children’s and teens’ activities, and more, the festival kicks off Friday evening at 6:30 with A Novel Event, a cozy mystery “book club party” themed for author Ashley Weaver’s Amory Ames mystery series, with the author in attendance. Saturday’s events begin at 9:00 a.m. with welcome and workshop registration followed by an author talk by beloved Louisiana author Curt Iles, who will speak on “The Storyteller’s Voice.” Both authors will be available for book signings.

Saturday will feature a variety of workshops for writers of all ages and levels. Writers interested in writing a mystery or romance series might attend Ashley Weaver’s “The Series-ous Writer” session. Dr. David Holcombe, prolific local artist, author, and playwright and winner of this year’s LSUA Flash Fiction Contest, will bring tips for writing short fiction in “Writing in a Flash.” Local historian, author, and Cenla Authors’ Club host Michael Wynne will present a primer to self-publishing with Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP). Poet Shelley Jinks Johnson will offer first-person insights into the healing power of poetry.

Former LSUA English professor Kionna Walker LaMalle, winner of the 2023 Lee Smith Novel Prize for her new novel Behind the Waterline, will offer “The Great Character Surrender,” an interactive session for writers with works in progress. Writers across the community are invited to join the fest by writing up to 1,000 words to the festival writing prompt: “Open your senses and experience the world.” Participants’ compositions will be workshopped at the festival with playwright and fiction writer Jeff Goelz.

Teen workshops will be led by local “Ignite the Mic” producer Sherry Gentle (poetry); fantasy writer Tori Couvillion (fantasy); and digital and graphic artist, animator, and photographer Kylen Guilbeaux (illustration). Anime fans are invited to meetup for trivia, crafts, and games. Children will enjoy Butterbean Tales by Rosa Ashby Metoyer, a family crafts station, and a Young Writers Workshop with children’s author M.L. Tarpley.

The Ripple on the Red Literary Festival is an official NaNoWriMo “Come Write In” site for the National Novel Writing Month of November. Writers from across the region are invited to take part.

Ripple on the Red (RPL)

Other festival attractions include an Author/Artist Alley featuring RPL’s Artists and Authors of the Month from the last two years; a cooking demo with Anita Sanders of Dat New Orleans Taste; and food for purchase from the Penne Express food truck, Bayou Dawgs food truck and ice cream by Mz. Breezee’s. For more information, visit www.rpl.org, call the Westside Regional Library at (318) 442-2483, or drop into any of our ten library branches across Rapides Parish.

Rapides Parish Library has ten branches and a Bookmobile: Alfred Boyce Wettermark Branch, 1177 Haywood B. Joiner St., Boyce, LA 71409 Hineston Branch, 1810 Hwy. 121, Hineston, LA 71438 Johnson Branch, 1610 Veterans Drive, Lecompte, LA 71346 J.W. McDonald Branch, 1075 Hwy 497, Glenmora, LA 71433 Libuse Branch, 6375 Hwy 28 E., Pineville, LA 71360 Main Library, 411 Washington Street, Alexandria, LA 71301 Martin Library, 801 West Shamrock, Pineville, LA 71360 Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch, 1115 Broadway Avenue, Alexandria, La 71302 Robertson Branch, 809 Tioga High School Road, Ball, LA 71405 Westside Regional Library, 5416 Provine Place, Alexandria, LA 71303

For more information or to learn more about the library's resources and programs, please visit www.rpl.org or download the Event Guide at https://www.rpl.org/index.php/event-guides.

