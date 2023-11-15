RPSB approves Star Academy at Carter C. Raymond Jr. High

By Colin Vedros
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board’s special board and committee meetings took place on Nov. 14, with the board approving to implement a new program at Carter C. Raymond Junior High. The program is designed to support at-risk and non-traditional students at multiple levels, reduce dropout rates and foster individual student responsibility for learning and behavior.

RPSB will partner with NOLA Education to bring the Star Academy program to Carter C. Raymond Junior High. RPSB would receive all accompanying services from NOLA Education for three years at a value of one million dollars, and the funding for the program would come from the state.

“Our role in this is at Carter C. Raymond, we will dedicate up to five classrooms,” said Jeff Powell, superintendent of Rapides Parish schools. “Four from the initial amount set and then the potential for a fifth classroom.”

“I serve such a rural area. For me, it’s important for these schools to grow,” said State Rep. Rhonda Butler, serving Dist. 38.

“This is going to be huge for Carter C, so thank you so much,” said Jill Summers, the principal at Carter C. Raymond Junior High.

Each student at Carter C. Raymond Junior High is eligible to be a part of the program.

The next board meeting is scheduled for December 5.

